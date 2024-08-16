United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.02. 3,528,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,171,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,034,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

