Ur-Energy Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $88,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $108,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $279,266 in the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.