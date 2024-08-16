Uranium Energy Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Uranium Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UEC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

UEC stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 146,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

