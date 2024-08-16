Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Urban One Stock Performance

NASDAQ UONE traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 24,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Urban One has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.05.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 14.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

Urban One Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban One stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONE Free Report ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Urban One worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

