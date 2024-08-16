Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Urban One Stock Performance
NASDAQ UONE traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 24,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Urban One has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.05.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 14.83%.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
