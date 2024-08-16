Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLYPO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

