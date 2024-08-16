Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. The company had a trading volume of 610,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $191.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.