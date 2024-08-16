Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Reduced by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $105.83. 42,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $107.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

