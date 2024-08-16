Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Lifted by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 57,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 168,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 346,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.81. 1,290,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,224. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.