Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,110. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
