Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 774,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,877,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,281. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2014 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
