Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 774,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,877,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,281. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2014 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

