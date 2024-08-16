Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after buying an additional 1,216,421 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,812,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,184. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

