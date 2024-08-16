Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s 9th Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $8.49 on Thursday, reaching $508.29. 4,273,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,734. The stock has a market cap of $460.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.28.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

