Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Olympus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $8.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $508.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,273,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $460.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

