Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.