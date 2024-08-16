Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,095. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

