Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 140,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,111. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

