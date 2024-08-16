Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,509. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.