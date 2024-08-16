Velas (VLX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $703,404.51

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $14.00 million and $703,404.51 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00035019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,622,588,549 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.