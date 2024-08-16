Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Veradigm Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

MDRX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 3,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,326. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Veradigm by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

