Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 632,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,140. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 351.02% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,854.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $229,231.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,854.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

