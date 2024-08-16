VerusCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,024.36 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $99.36 million and $7,024.36 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,025,253 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,024,172.74411786. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.25244319 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,360.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

