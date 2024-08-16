Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,402 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Vestis worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 116,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $1,460,993.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,352,171.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 116,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $1,460,993.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at $210,352,171.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 293,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,441.

Vestis Stock Performance

NYSE VSTS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 50,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,215. Vestis Co. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.33 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

