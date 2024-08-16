Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Viad in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. Viad has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $687.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Viad by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Viad by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viad by 2.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Viad by 5.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

