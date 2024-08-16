Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.78. Approximately 83,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 234,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,788.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vicor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Vicor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

