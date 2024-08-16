VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UITB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $47.35. 97,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1418 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

