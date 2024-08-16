VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 214,113 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 65,553 shares.The stock last traded at $50.36 and had previously closed at $50.34.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.2052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,292,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,771,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

