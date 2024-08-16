VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 214,113 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 65,553 shares.The stock last traded at $50.36 and had previously closed at $50.34.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.2052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
