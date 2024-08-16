VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Lake Street Capital

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of VirTra in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.46. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VirTra in the second quarter valued at $480,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in VirTra by 138.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VirTra by 12.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in VirTra by 63.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,636 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in VirTra in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

