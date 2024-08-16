Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 160.0% in July

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,547 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ACV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. 14,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.