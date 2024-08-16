Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Report on V

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Visa Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 19,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 28.4% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $266.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $486.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

(Get Free Report

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.