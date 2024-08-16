Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE VPG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $27.69. 5,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,609. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

