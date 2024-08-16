Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,250 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 16.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 38.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.44. 4,955,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773,261. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

