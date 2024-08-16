Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE IGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 203,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,134. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
