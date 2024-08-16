W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $10.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $969.47. 110,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.30. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $933.81 and a 200-day moving average of $950.38.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

