Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $30.12 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00034477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,167,942 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.