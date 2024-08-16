Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.43 and last traded at $59.54. 53,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 773,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,937,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,440,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after buying an additional 82,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after buying an additional 246,217 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

