Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.71

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 312440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

WAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth $145,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

