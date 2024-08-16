Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.71

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 312440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.
WAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth $145,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
