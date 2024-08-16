WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

WBTN stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. WEBTOON Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEBTOON Entertainment news, insider Yongsoo Kim purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,957.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,541,000.

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

