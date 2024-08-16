Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 266,934 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 266,934 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.26% of Regions Financial worth $46,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,098,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

