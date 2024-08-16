Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of Xerox worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,034 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Xerox by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 191,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 74,382 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Xerox Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XRX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 104,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,743. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

