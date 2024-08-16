Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,604,000 after acquiring an additional 76,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $13.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,115.89. 338,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,059.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,058.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

