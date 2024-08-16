Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,409 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4,441.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in US Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,828,000 after buying an additional 46,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

USFD traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,122. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $57.59.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

