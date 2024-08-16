Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 764,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 84,757 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,739,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $68.51. 8,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

