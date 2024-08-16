Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,387,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 300,697 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,580,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,275,000 after acquiring an additional 131,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SON traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.57. 30,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Read More

