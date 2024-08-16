Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $846,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 140.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 573,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

