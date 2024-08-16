Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,637 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 259,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

