Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Nucor by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,668 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.80. The company had a trading volume of 94,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $203.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

