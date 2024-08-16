Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Marcus by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $431.84 million, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

