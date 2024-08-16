Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 71.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,200 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sealed Air by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. 100,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,421. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

