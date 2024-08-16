Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,281 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.16% of BorgWarner worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in BorgWarner by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after buying an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 216,373 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.61. 87,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.41.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

