Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $16.45 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,838 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.25% of STAG Industrial worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 111,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.4 %

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Shares of STAG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. 1,027,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,134. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

